‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ on Disney+: Everything to Know

At the Star Wars Celebration that was recently held in California, a bit of exclusive news was dropped for the Star Wars fans in attendance, and now word has spread, causing excitement and discourse to swiftly flare up amongst fans of the franchise. Disney+ will add to its impressive collection of Star Wars content with the addition of a brand new original series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew . The new show will star Jude Law , and is expected to premiere in 2023.

Want to know more about the release date, cast, and synopsis of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ? Here’s everything we know so far:

WHAT IS THE SKELETON CREW DISNEY+ RELEASE DATE?

While there is no date set in stone, the show will begin shooting this summer, and from there is expected to have a 2023 release date. Rest assured, though, the wait will be worth it.

WHO IS IN THE SKELETON CREW CAST?

So far, all we know is that Jude Law is set to star in this brand new Star Wars story. Spider-Man: Homecoming collaborators Jon Watts and Chris Ford are also working together once more to direct and write, respectively, while The Mandalorian ‘s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are set to produce. The show is also expected to star several kids, who have either not yet been cast, or whose names have simply not yet been released to the public.

WHAT IS SKELETON CREW ABOUT?

Per director Jon Watts, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a live-action series is set around the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and follows a group of tweenage kids who accidentally get lost in the immense galaxy that is the Star Wars universe and must try to find their way back home.

Watts also made the distinction that while the project stars several kids, it isn’t a kid’s show, meaning that it will surely have enough action, emotional complexity, plot, and general epicness to capture the minds and hearts of fans of all ages.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE SKELETON CREW TRAILER?

Unfortunately, it’s too early in the game for any video content to be out there for Skeleton Crew , but as soon as we get a trailer, we’ll be sure to share it here with you!