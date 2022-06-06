ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ on Disney+: Everything to Know

By Maddy Casale
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oi5WK_0g2FFbaJ00

At the Star Wars Celebration that was recently held in California, a bit of exclusive news was dropped for the Star Wars fans in attendance, and now word has spread, causing excitement and discourse to swiftly flare up amongst fans of the franchise. Disney+ will add to its impressive collection of Star Wars content with the addition of a brand new original series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew . The new show will star Jude Law , and is expected to premiere in 2023.

Want to know more about the release date, cast, and synopsis of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ? Here’s everything we know so far:
WHAT IS THE SKELETON CREW DISNEY+ RELEASE DATE?
While there is no date set in stone, the show will begin shooting this summer, and from there is expected to have a 2023 release date. Rest assured, though, the wait will be worth it.
WHO IS IN THE SKELETON CREW CAST?
So far, all we know is that Jude Law is set to star in this brand new Star Wars story. Spider-Man: Homecoming collaborators Jon Watts and Chris Ford are also working together once more to direct and write, respectively, while The Mandalorian ‘s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are set to produce. The show is also expected to star several kids, who have either not yet been cast, or whose names have simply not yet been released to the public.
WHAT IS SKELETON CREW ABOUT?
Per director Jon Watts, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a live-action series is set around the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and follows a group of tweenage kids who accidentally get lost in the immense galaxy that is the Star Wars universe and must try to find their way back home.

Watts also made the distinction that while the project stars several kids, it isn’t a kid’s show, meaning that it will surely have enough action, emotional complexity, plot, and general epicness to capture the minds and hearts of fans of all ages.
WHERE CAN I WATCH THE SKELETON CREW TRAILER?
Unfortunately, it’s too early in the game for any video content to be out there for Skeleton Crew , but as soon as we get a trailer, we’ll be sure to share it here with you!

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2’s Star Dolph Lundgren Recalls Filming with Amber Heard: "She Was Very Kind"

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were the subjects of recent major news headlines as the two goes against each other in an elaborate defamation trial. One of Heard's most controversial claims is her latest outing in the DCEU sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, proclaiming that her role as Mera in the DC sequel was dragged due to her current situation.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Chris Ford
Person
Jude Law
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Jon Favreau
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#Star Wars Celebration#Skeleton Crew
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

'Hocus Pocus' is returning for a spell-binding sequel

We promise this is not all a bunch of hocus pocus: Disney's legendary Halloween movie about a trio of Salem witches is returning for a sequel. "Hocus Pocus 2" will be coming to our screens in 2022, following a cast reunion in 2020 that saw stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler reunite.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy