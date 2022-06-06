ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ITN editor-in-chief Sir David Nicholas who spent nearly 32 years at the company dies aged 92

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Former editor-in-chief of ITN Sir David Nicholas has died at the age of 92.

Sir David joined ITN in 1960 and spent almost 32 years at the television production company, eventually becoming the editor-in-chief and later its chief executive.

In a post paying tribute to Sir David, his former employer described him as 'one of the great TV innovators'.

Former editor-in-chief of ITN Sir David Nicholas (pictured) has died at the age of 92
Sir David was the producer of the first News at Ten and organised coverage of seminal moments in history, including that of the Apollo moon landings, the Falklands War and war in Afghanistan, as well as both UK and US elections

On Twitter, ITN wrote: 'We are deeply saddened at the death of former ITN Editor-in-Chief, Sir David Nicholas.

'A hugely important figure in our history and one of the great TV innovators, his pioneering techniques continue to influence broadcast news today.

'Our sincere condolences to Sir David's family.'

Sir David was the producer of the first News at Ten and organised coverage of seminal moments in history, including that of the Apollo moon landings, the Falklands War and war in Afghanistan, as well as both UK and US elections.

In August 1952, Sir David married his childhood sweetheart Juliet, who he met at the age of eight at a birthday party.

Juliet died in January 2013. Sir David was made a CBE in 1982, and was later knighted in the 1989 Queen's Birthday Honours List. He retired from his role of chairman at ITN in 1991.

In 2012 the Royal Television Society presented him with a lifetime achievement.

Sir David leaves two children, Helen and James and grandchildren Matthew, Olivia and Alexander.

