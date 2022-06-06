Business organizations call on Congress to reauthorize assault weapons federal ban

Some local business organizations are calling on Congress reauthorize the federal ban on assault weapons.

The original ban went into effect in 1994 with a 10-year run and expired in 2004.

Business Council of Westchester is among the organizations involved in the call to action.

"It is important that the business community statewide really stand together and make sure that people understand that this does have a correlation to the day-to-day operations of businesses," says Business Council of Westchester executive vice president and COO John Ravitz.

The push follows a rash of mass shootings, including the attack at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in which a shooter used an AR-15 to kill 10 people.

The House will vote on Thursday over the reauthorization of the federal assault weapons ban. The bill would have to pass in both the House and the Senate.The bill would exempt more than 2,000 guns for hunting, household defense or recreational purposes. It also includes a grandfather clause that exempts all weapons lawfully possessed at date of enactment.