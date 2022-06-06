Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Lehigh Valley Runaway: State Police

A trapped driver was extricated and flown to a nearby hospital following a serious crash in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash on Dutch Lane in East Amwell Township found that a Jeep Wrangler had overturned and trapped the driver just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, NJSP SFC Lawrence Peele told DailyVoice.com.
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been charged after two women say he assaulted them at a spa back in May. Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, is charged with indecent assault. Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened after a group of women rented the Serenity...
York County, PA — Police in York County say they are looking for a runaway 13-year-old. According to authorities, Aaron Helman Jr. was last seen by his guardians on June 6 around 4:00 PM at their home on North Franklin Street in Waynesboro. Police say the 13-year-old Helman is...
The Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off after the girl was found safe Sunday, June 5, but the search for the woman who abducted her continues, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
Albert Castro Beato moved to Lebanon, PA from the Dominican Republic a few months ago in search of a good job to help his parents back home, loved ones said. But, the 20-year-old man drowned after going for a swim in the Blue Marsh Lake in Penn Township (Berks County) around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, according to local fire officials and the county coroner's office.
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County has been sentenced to 80 years in New Jersey state prison for beating his parents to death and then covering their bodies with laundry, NJ Advance Media reports. Ryan E. Coles, 34, was convicted in March on two murder counts in the 2016 killings...
New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley man. Troopers in Northern Westchester in Somers are searching for Robert Swern, age 64, reported missing by his family. Swern left his residence in Somers on Sunday, June, around 5 p.m. for a destination in...
A 71-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt when a tree branch fell on their vehicle in Burlington County, authorities said. The man, also 71, was driving a Hyundai SUV with his passenger, Christine Roemer, on Ark Road in Hainesport when a large branch dropped onto the vehicle at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, according to State Police.
A 54-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for robbing and assaulting an 87-year-old woman with a golf club, authorities said. David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 7, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On...
A 23-year-old man from Toms River has been charged in connection with a crash at an estimated speed of 91 mph that killed a Lakewood motorist in March, authorities said. Alejandro Huerta-Arias was charged with vehicular homicide, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The March 9 crash resulted...
A pedestrian from Newark was fatally struck by a car in Union County, NJ.com reports. Juan Badillo-Gonzalez, 35, was walking on Route 22 east in Union Township when he was hit around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the outlet reports citing police. The Newark resident succumbed to his injuries...
E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Police activity near Perkasie prompted a Bucks County high school to go on lockdown Tuesday. Police were in the area of Campus Drive, across from Pennridge High School, for a domestic issue, said Pennridge Regional police around noon. Officers are there because of a domestic...
Details have been released in connection with a police incident that caused Pennridge High School to be locked down on Tuesday, June 7. Officers were called around 11 a.m. to the 600 block of Campus Drive in East Rockhill Township on a report of a domestic incident involving a mom and son, Pennridge Regional police said.
UPDATE: An underage teenager who robbed a man at gunpoint on a Hackensack street this past weekend was also the shooter who wounded a customer at a city liquor store late last month, authorities said Wednesday. Although they didn't disclose his age, sources with knowledge of the incident said the...
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment against a Somerset County man accused of taking lewd photographs of under a young girl's dress at a car dealership, authorities said. The action is commonly described as "upskirting." David M. Chapinski, 41, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township...
One person has been taken to the hospital and a horse has died at the scene of a horse-and-buggy crash involving a SUV on Wednesday, June 8, authorities say. Police were called to the crash along Clay Road near Lititz at 7:24 a.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. A...
A woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school in Union Township. Officers were called to Jefferson Elementary School on Hilton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, after a principal told them that a student's parent became upset with her and threatened to "shoot the whole place up," local police said.
A driver was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he hit a Clifton police officer with his car on the shoulder of a highway and then led a pursuit that ended in a crash, authorities said. Officer George Balkjy had stopped a motorcycle on northbound Route 21...
Police are investigating a shooting incident in broad daylight in Northern Westchester. It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Pepsi Way in the town of Somers. Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot, New York State Police from the Somers Barracks said.
