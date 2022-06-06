ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Lehigh Valley Runaway: State Police

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Cronin has been located safely and returned to KidsPeace, Branosky said.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an alert for a runaway teen from the Lehigh Valley area.

Kaley Cronin, 14, ran away from KidsPeace on Sunday, June 5, Bethlehem PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about Cronin’s location is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-861-2026.

