A progressive challenger endorsed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she will request a recount for her congressional contest against Representative Henry Cuellar in Texas’ 28th District. Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer, announced her intention to seek a recount in the district after she and Mr Cuellar faced off in a runoff race late last month. “Our movement was never just about one politician – it was about taking on an unjust system that rewards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people,” she said in a statement. Cisneros statement: pic.twitter.com/cgTou92KX6— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek)...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO