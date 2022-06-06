ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP looking for suspect who jumped the counter at Monroe gas station to steal Newport cigarettes

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

MONROE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

MSP officials say troopers were called to the Circle K on North Monroe Street in Monroe around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of an unarmed robbery.

The clerk told authorities a white man wearing a black face mask entered the gas station and demanded all the money from the cash register.

When the clerk didn’t comply, the suspect jumped behind the counter and stole “numerous packs” of Newport cigarettes, according to MSP.

The suspect then ran out the front door of the gas station and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities describe the suspect as approximately 5-foot-5, with a medium build and likely in his early 20s.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and a black face mask.

Anyone who knows something about the robbery is asked to contact Tpr. Martin of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

