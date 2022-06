(Shenandoah) -- Area residents will have the opportunity to listen to some lively, historical Celtic music Thursday night. June 9, acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow is performing at the Shenandoah Public Library. Barlow will be stopping by KMAland as part of his tour through the state of Iowa. During his shows, Barlow uses music from the British Isles and his own compositions to transport the listener through history. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barlow says he likes to combine the backgrounds of his songs to give the full story of its importance.

