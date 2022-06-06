Free Fishing Day events at several Idaho locations on June 11

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
Food and Wine magazine recently honored Boise as one of the "11 Next Great Food Cities," saying that we can now hold our own against Seattle and Portland. There's no doubt that over the past decade, Boise's food scene has exploded with new and interesting choices. You've tried many of the the new concepts. One or two became a favorite, but when that age old question "where do you want to eat tonight" gets asked, you always return to your tried and true choice. Hey, we're not judging. We eat at the the same restaurant almost every Friday night and often go back on Sunday.
A cold, moist spring has improved Idaho’s water outlook for the summer, but not enough to alleviate concerns about drought in some parts of the state. The precipitation levels in May were normal around Idaho and the colder than usual weather has slowed the snowmelt. Natural Resources Conservation Service maps show the snow depth levels are above average.
On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho.
Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.
It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident.
The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Light rain showers are moving through Idaho this morning. The system is tweaking as it moves through the region and will continue to generate light rain showers for some areas, isolated thunderstorms remain possible later today over the northern mountains. Otherwise, plan on cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the Treasure Valley Wednesday with near-average temperatures and light northwest winds.
BOISE, Idaho — Several hundred first year-class sturgeon reared at the Niagara Springs hatchery have been released into the Snake River, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). The sturgeon have been rearing for a year in the new Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery South of Wendell. Several hundred were...
With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
Primal isn’t necessarily the way most mothers would describe themselves, but for Casey Vincent, that word is now worn as a beautiful badge of honor. When the Shoshone County woman woke up Friday morning, she was pregnant and began her day as such. By the end of the day, she was no longer pregnant and had lived one of the wildest days that any of us could ever experience.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eight Idaho counties are now paying more than an average of $5 per gallon for gas, AAA says. Shoshone, Clearwater and Latah counties all saw gas prices rise above the $5 mark over the weekend. joining Boise, Freemont, Blaine, Camas and Valley counties. Benewah County is at $4.99 a gallon.
The following is a news release from the United States Forest Service. MONTPELIER — The United States Forest Service was notified by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that the fungus known as Pseudogymnoascus destructans, or Pd, which is responsible for causing the deadly white-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats has been found in Minnetonka Cave. The popular Cave, located in beautiful St. Charles Canyon just northwest of Bear Lake, offers a half-mile of fascinating stalactites, stalagmites and banded travertine in nine different rooms. From Memorial Weekend through Labor Day, this Cave sees upward of 50,000 visitors a year. Due to the westward expansion of WNS, the Forest Service implemented restrictions years ago on clothing and items allowed into the cave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Looking for work?. The state of Idaho may want to hire you. Several state agencies will be holding a state government job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone.
On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery.
Alright Idaho, we’ve got the same question as this local resident:. What the heck is going on with the weather these days, particularly on the weekends?!. As in, run for cover, a tornado may touch the ground in Idaho? What!. Rain has been absolutely POURING. Including intense thunderstorms, lightning...
Idaho is kind of like your 12-year-old nephew. Every time you blink it feels like, there's been a bunch of growth that you didn't expect! Sadly, when Idaho grows, we can't just give her a new pair of jeans and new sneakers. We've known for quite some time that Idaho...
BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures begin to heat up, many are getting outside to bring back summer activities. "You get to be in the water, you get to be outdoors, it beats being in the gym,” said Caleb Snodgrass who surfs at Whitewater Park in Boise. Snodgrass said...
LEWISTON — If you are looking for Paul Sauder this time of year, check Mann Lake at the crack of dawn — it’s a safe bet you’ll find him at the end of the dock fishing for crappie. Sleep in and you are liable to miss...
Admittedly, I went to the New Kids on the Block Concert last night because my mom really wanted to go, but that ended up being one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to in my life! Not only did New Kids on the Block, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Rick Astley absolutely tear up that Ford Idaho Center stage... but there was an immense amount of nostalgia and gratitude that was definitely felt by everyone in the arena.
At least 11 Idaho school districts and charter schools will start next school year with new leaders in place, and two are still searching. Unlike last school year, when the state’s largest districts saw changeover, this year’s shakeups are concentrated in smaller, rural districts and charters. This year’s...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fire season is fast approaching and federal emergency managers are in Boise to talk about fire readiness. The big take away from Tuesday's meeting of federal and state fire officials - fighting wildfires is no longer seasonal, it's year round and that requires year round coordination.
