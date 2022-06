Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each day.The charity, whose patrons include actors Tom Hardy and Rupert Evans, as well as cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, says that while bowel cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of all ages, with more...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO