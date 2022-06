Former Brookhaven and The Ohio State University running back Maurice Hall joins the show. He talks about the tradition at Brookhaven and the legacy he left in high school. He also talks about the challenges he faced at OSU competing with Maurice Clarett, as well as some of his memorable moments, including scoring two game winning touchdowns vs Illinois and Michigan which helped bring OSU to the national championship game. Hall currently lives in Los Angeles primarily as an actor, and he shares with us his upcoming projects.

