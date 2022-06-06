ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Mickelson confirms he WILL play in £25m rebel LIV golf tournament in first appearance since Saudi comments backlash

By Martin Lipton
 2 days ago
PHIL MICKELSON has entered this week's inaugural rebel golf tournament in St Albans - despite calling the Saudi backers "scary mother******s".

Six-time Major winner Mickelson, 51, "went dark" after his comments about the Saudi government and its role in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi were published in February.

Phil Mickelson will compete in the first rebel LIV Golf tournament this week Credit: AP

Mickelson has not been spotted since his comments in February, with even his friends reporting he had “gone dark”.

He missed both The Masters and the PGA Championship - where he was defending champion - after apologising for the “reckless” comments that were branded “egotistical and ignorant” by Rory McIlroy.

But now he is flying in to the UK to play the 54-hole LIV Golf Invitational - with its £25m prize pot - starting at the Centurion Club on Thursday.

And he will force PGA bosses into making a decision over whether to let him take part in next week’s US Open after declaring his intention to return to Majors action.

In a lengthy statement, Mickelson said: “I want to again apologise to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago.

“I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling.”

He added: “I am ready to come back to play the game I love and am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me.

“I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.

"I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the Majors.”

That desire will put pressure on the PGA - and the R&A ahead of next month’s 150th Open at St Andrews.

But it also ensures huge attention on the tournament in St Albans.

Mickelson joins Dustin Johnson - who agreed a £100m deal to take part in the new rebel series - and European Ryder Cup stars including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer.

The tournament will be played over 54 holes - LIV is 54 in Roman numerals - and chief executive and Aussie legend Greg Norman hailed the coup.

Norman said: “Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation.

”His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him.

“He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf.”

Westwood has pointed to other sporting events that have taken place in Saudi Arabia, including F1 Grand Prix, Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title win over Andy Ruiz and official golf tournaments to justify his involvement.

But the entry of Mickelson will change the dynamic once again and ensures he and Johnson will share the bulk of global attention.

The Spun

Report: How LIV Golf Tour Caddies Are Being Treated

It's not just the golfers who are being shown the money by LIV Golf. Caddies are apparently doing pretty well for themselves too. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig shared some of the details of the caddie experience on the fledgling tour in a tweet this afternoon. "The caddies at LIV events...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Saudi#Liv Golf Invitational#The Centurion Club#Pga#The Pga Tour
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Monday Statement

Phil Mickelson has finally broken his silence. The veteran lefty released a statement on Monday afternoon. In it, he apologizes for his comments a few months ago and also decides on his future with LIV Golf. "First and foremost, I want to apologize to the many people I offended and...
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed agree multi-year deals with LIV Golf

American duo Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have both joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, according to the Telegraph. Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson confirmed that he had joined the breakaway tour, while it’s reported that Rickie Fowler’s signing is close. “While there has been a lot of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Surprise name will call the action after Darren Clarke snub

A broadcaster with no experience commentating on golf will call the action for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and their official website. The first event at Centurion Club, St Albans, kicks off on Thursday with 48 players broken down into 12 teams of...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Report: Tiger Woods turned down 'mind-blowingly enormous ... high nine digits' figure from Saudi golf league

In an interview with the Washington Post, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered a gargantuan deal to join LIV Golf. Norman, who serves as the CEO for the Saudi-based golf league that launches this week, was profiled by the Washington Post’s Kent Baab. In the piece, Baab notes that LIV Golf representatives pitched the fledgling circuit to Woods’ representatives. According to Norman, the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous.”
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Rejected Major Offer: Golf World Reacts

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has poached some big names from the PGA Tour, but apparently could not land Tiger Woods. It reportedly wasn't for lack of trying. Golf legend Greg Norman, who is aligned with LIV Golf, says that the fledgling league offered Woods hundreds of millions of dollars to jump ship, but Tiger wouldn't budge.
GOLF
