English, convicted of killing Kewanee child in 1996, pleads 'not guilty' in sex abuse case

Scott English, 52, Kewanee, waived his right to hear the State’s evidence against him as well as the formal reading of charges and penalties by Judge James Cosby at a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.

The attorney for English, Henry County Public Defender Lance Camp, entered a not guilty plea with a verbal demand for a speedy trial.

English, who is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 18. Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 Felony and if convicted, English could be sentenced up to seven years.

English was released from prison in 2019 after serving 23 years of a 50-year sentence for the 1996 murder of 3-year-old Jami Sue Pollock of Kewanee. He received day-to-day credit and was released with time served.

The Kewanee Police Department arrested English on May 28 after they received a complaint of an adult male having inappropriate contact with a juvenile that was sexual in nature. According to court documents, the charges stem from two acts of sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18 that occurred between May 1, 2019 and May 28, 2022.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23, with the trial the week of July 25.