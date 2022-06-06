JONESVILLE, VA - Eileen Bolling Strouth, 91, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 Lee Health and Rehab in Jonesville, VA. She was born in Norton, VA and graduated from J.J. Kelly High School. After graduation she worked at C & P Telephone Co. in San Antonio, TX and Norton, VA. She...
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Walter Harold Gardner, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Calvin, Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. Over the years, Walter was a route salesman for various area bread and dairy companies, and he later retired as a sales supervisor for Pet Dairy. Walter was of Freewill Baptist faith.
KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
GATE CITY, VA - Sammy William McMurray 78, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Sammy worked at the Kingsport Press for 38 years until his retirement. He was an avid farmer as well as an outdoorsman. Sammy was a devoted member of Gardners Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Sammy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
On Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Jeffrey Brown Hickam, caring husband, father of two, and beloved teacher, coach and principal to many, passed away at the age of 69. Jeff was born in Kingsport, TN to Arthur Brown and Eva Lois and immediately became the light of the family. Their nurturing and encouragement paved the way for a promising young student-athlete who loved his time in school. While attending ETSU, he was able to look back on this time and recognize his calling would bring him back as an educator shaping generations of youth in the classroom and on the field. His immense kindness, charismatic charm, support, patience and contagious zest for life made him one of the most cherished teachers and principals in the Tri-Cities area.
KINGSPORT – Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. 50 of Kingsport, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following complications from diabetes and heart disease. He was born in Kingsport, had lived in Johnson City for several years before returning to Kingsport. Sherman was...
FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Paula Gail Bishop, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health. Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant....
KINGSPORT - On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Joan Carroll Montgomery of Kingsport passed away at the age of 87. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born on April 26, 1935, in Wallen’s Creek, Va daughter...
KINGSPORT — If ever a local citizen worked for the good of Kingsport, it was businessman and philanthropist Samuel Anderson. Anderson was a Kingsport native who dedicated his life to charitable contributions and efforts to improve his hometown. Anderson died at age 95 on May 31. “There’s an old...
James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
SURGOINSVILLE - Raymond Isaac Lindsey, age 72, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 4, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Horne Cemetery at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The family asks that anyone wishing to be at the cemetery please meet there at 10:45am.
ROGERSVILLE - Ada Lee Phillips, age 97, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Ms. Phillips attended Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Aberham Phillips, sons Danny Phillips and Steven Phillips.
KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, neighbors, and working in her yard. Frances was a loving wife, mother, mammaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
CHURCH HILL – Bradley Joe Housewright, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence. Brad was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an Estimator Project Manager for Southwest Electric. Brad was a loving father, son, and a dear friend. He was preceded in death...
PENNINGTON GAP — How can a vintage bank check and a 1930 letter from a school administrator transform how one learns to write?. Teachers in the Appalachian Writing Project visited the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Lee County on Wednesday to find how apparently simple objects hold stories that need telling.
KINGSPORT — Chris Woods is back home and ready to get back to work. And he’s savoring every second of his second chance. Woods, a local golf professional and teacher who owns Golf Amplified in Kingsport, fell ill while on a trip to Arizona in February, when he was going to marry his fiancee, Ashlee Kizer.
Comments / 0