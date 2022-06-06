Eileen Bolling Strouth

On Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Jeffrey Brown Hickam, caring husband, father of two, and beloved teacher, coach and principal to many, passed away at the age of 69. Jeff was born in Kingsport, TN to Arthur Brown and Eva Lois and immediately became the light of the family. Their nurturing and encouragement paved the way for a promising young student-athlete who loved his time in school. While attending ETSU, he was able to look back on this time and recognize his calling would bring him back as an educator shaping generations of youth in the classroom and on the field. His immense kindness, charismatic charm, support, patience and contagious zest for life made him one of the most cherished teachers and principals in the Tri-Cities area.

