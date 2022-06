In a typical Michigan May, spring is accompanied by faster grass growth and increased yard work. But this year provided unexpected relief for many homeowners in Ann Arbor when City Council passed a resolution on April 4 encouraging homeowners to refrain from mowing throughout the month of May to protect pollinators — such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies — in the early spring season. Ann Arbor’s resolution was soon replicated by Dexter, Albion and Royal Oak, contributing to the No Mow May movement in Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO