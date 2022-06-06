ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park water main breaks for the second time

By Cathy Wurzer, Melissa Townsend
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany residents of suburban St. Louis Park are reeling after a second water main break this weekend flooded basements with tens of thousands of gallons of water. City officials are hosting a meeting Monday night and Dimi Lalos plans to be there. He is a homeowner who is losing patience after...

