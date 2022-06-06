St. Louis Park water main breaks for the second time

The leaders of 10 health care systems serving Minnesota released a joint statement Wednesday calling gun violence a public health crisis, and pledging to seek solutions. "As health care providers, we see the impacts of gun violence firsthand every day. We uniquely understand the devastation of this violence in our hospitals and clinics, and the toll it takes on individuals, families, communities and the care providers who treat the victims. We have an important role to play in creating a safer future for all," reads the statement signed by the CEOs of Allina Health, CentraCare, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Gillette Children’s, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, North Memorial Health and Sanford Health.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO