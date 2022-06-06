ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Lakers introduce Darvin Ham as new coach

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1Kbh_0g2FBdUb00

EL SEGUNDO (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers formally introduced Darvin Ham as their new coach today, following general manager Rob Pelinka praising him for his character, approach and knowledge acquired from coaching three seasons in what is now the NBA G League and 11 in the NBA.

"When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character," Pelinka said in a statement Friday announcing that Ham had signed a multi-year contract to replace the fired Frank Vogel.

"Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin's no- nonsense and hard-working approach, which we feel will bring toughness and a competitive edge to all we do. When you add that to Darvin's sophisticated grasp of in-game strategy and deep knowledge of the game of basketball, we have the ideal coach for this next chapter in Lakers history."

At his introductory news conference Monday, Ham said he will work to put the Lakers "back on top of the food chain."

"I think the sky is the limit," he said. "We're not putting a ceiling on our situation. We'll go as far as our daily preparation takes us. ... We're going to get better every day, that's what we're going to do. And the things we're going to do in that daily process will lead to the type of success this franchise and this city has been accustomed to."

Ham takes over a team that was 33-49 in the 2021-22 season, missing the playoffs two seasons after winning the NBA championship. James missed 24 games due to injuries while fellow all-star Anthony Davis missed 41 to injuries and one because of flu-like symptoms.

Ham began his coaching career in 2008 as an assistant with the Albuquerque Thunderbirds of the NBA Development League. He become the coach of the rebranded New Mexico Thunderbirds in 2010.

Ham began his NBA coaching career in 2011 as a Lakers' assistant coach.
He spent two years with the Lakers and was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks for the following five seasons. Ham spent the past four seasons on the Milwaukee Bucks' coaching staff, including helping guide them to the NBA championship in 2021.

Ham heaped praise on Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and thanked him for giving him the opportunity to grow as a coach.

"I'm forever grateful for him and what he did for my career," Ham said. "I couldn't be sitting in this chair without him allowing me to learn, grow and excel on his watch. I love him to death. We went from colleagues to friends to brothers."

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who like Ham was raised in Saginaw, Michigan, echoed Pelinka's prediction that Ham would bring "a toughness" to the Lakers.

"I think he's going to bring a toughness, a blue-collar mentality just because that's how he's built," Green told the Los Angeles Times.
"That's how he's raised. You have to be that way from Saginaw.

"I think it'll be a different toughness that they haven't seen. And he's going to command and require a different respect level that they haven't really have had. ... And I think that will bode well for that team."

Ham's hiring also drew praise from Laker star LeBron James, who tweeted "So damn EXCITED!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!" shortly after Ham's hiring was reported May 27.

Terms of the contract and its length were not disclosed. ESPN, which was first to report the hiring May 27, reported the contract was for four years.

The Times reported the Lakers met with former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former NBA coach Mark Jackson, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin before narrowing the search to Ham, Stotts and Atkinson.

Ham played eight seasons in the NBA and was a member of the Detroit Pistons team which defeated the Lakers to win the 2004 NBA championship. He played collegiately at Texas Tech, gaining fame for shattering a backboard with a dunk during the 1996 NCAA tournament, which made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Darvin Ham Sends Clear Russell Westbrook Message: Fans React

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has no intention of trading Russell Westbrook based on comments made during his introductory press conference on Monday. "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen," he said. However, Ham revealed on Monday he's already had conversations with Russ about...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Darvin Ham & Kobe Bryant Compete In 1997 Dunk Contest

Twenty-five years before Darvin Ham became the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, he was battling with a familiar franchise legend — Kobe Bryant. The two were in the midst of the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest in Cleveland, which Bryant won in a memorable way. Ham rocked the rim with a powerful windmill and 360 jam while Bryant settled for more finesse with a through the legs dunk for the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace Likely Joining Lakers: NBA World Reacts

Darvin Ham is trying to make a statement with the coaching staff he's bringing to Los Angeles. According to a report, former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers' coaching staff. Penny Hardaway broke the news on Monday morning. "I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Lakers#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Nba G League
The Spun

Lakers' New Coach Makes Opinion On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

The Los Angeles Lakers formally introduced Darvin Ham as their new head coach on Monday. Ham wasted no time addressing the status of All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. During his introductory press conference, Ham made it clear that he feels Westbrook is one of the best NBA players ever. He believes that the 33-year-old point guard has a lot left in the tank and admonished those who are writing him off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it is “more likely than not” that Ayton is moved during the offseason, especially if Phoenix is able to find an appealing sign-and-trade opportunity.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy