Girl, 17, killed in fire inside New Jersey home: officials

ALLENDALE, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 17-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in New Jersey Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Officials responded to the single-family home located on Bonnie Way following reports of a house fire at around 5:15 p.m., said a statement from the Allendale Police Department.

Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said the 17-year-old teen resided in the home and was on the second floor when she was found by firefighters.

“The teenager was a resident of the home, but is not being named at this point,” Dillon said in a statement.

The teen’s older sister and a family friend, also an adult, were also at home at the time of the blaze and were able to exit the home, he added.

They were not injured in the flames, police said.

The teen was transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The teen’s parents were not at home when the fire broke out, Dillon said.

The family’s dog and two cats also perished in the fire.

Authorities are currently investigating the fire. Dillon noted that the preliminary investigation indicates that “the fire appears accidental in nature.”