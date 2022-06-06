ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams says he and a family member called 911 about suspected shooting plot

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd0Ji_0g2FAxw600

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams took the opportunity to remind people of the importance of seeking help if they see or hear something suspicious after revealing he and a family member both called 911 Sunday to report an alleged shooting plot.

During an unrelated Brooklyn press conference, the mayor was asked about a report which stated his family member saw three men in sweatshirts at a Manhattan ferry terminal on West 39th Street and 12th Avenue which was odd as it was such a warm day.

Adams said his kin told him she heard one of the men say something along the lines of “Don’t shoot until you get inside" while the mayor was on his way to pick her up from the terminal.

“She called me, I said immediately, ‘Call 911,’ and I got on the phone and called 911 to make sure they got the call,” Adams told reporters.

After calling the cops, the mayor then went to the scene as police surveyed the area.

“When we got to the ferry, my security team and I went to the boat and said, ‘Don’t let the boats move out.’ Police responded and did a canvass of the area, and now they’re going to continue the investigation,” Adams added.

Though Adams did not specify which of his family members made the call, the Daily News reported it was his sister.

Authorities said they were unable to find anyone matching the reported description after a search of the area.

“I want to thank my family member. They listened. ‘See something, say something,’ do something. Nothing would have been worse than if someone would have gotten on that boat and something would have happened to innocent people,” Adams said. “And that’s what we encourage New Yorkers to do, and I feel great that at Thanksgiving, when I drill it in the heads of my family members, that they did that.”

