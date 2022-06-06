ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Effort to force 2022 Virginia House elections dismissed

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O10IU_0g2FAlac00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A three-judge panel has dismissed a Democratic activist’s bid to force Virginia House elections this year, ruling he lacks legal standing as a voter and potential candidate nearly a year after he initially filed the lawsuit.

Paul Goldman, the former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, filed a lawsuit last June in the Eastern District of Virginia that aimed to force House elections this year using the new legislative districts approved by the state’s Supreme Court .

The lawsuit alleged the 2021 House of Delegates elections were invalid because they were held under districts drawn using 2010 census data and that population variations between the new districts did not meet “ one person, one vote ” standards.

Goldman’s argument that he had legal standing to sue as a voter and a prospective candidate faced challenges in court from Virginia’s last two attorney generals, Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Mark Herring.

READ MORE: In push for 2022 Virginia House elections, activist asks court not to consider AG’s ‘last-minute’ argument

A three-judge panel — U.S. District Judge David J. Novak, U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanie D. Thacker, and U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson — ruled on June 6 that Goldman lacks standing as a voter and as a potential House of Delegates candidate.

The panel accepted Goldman’s sworn statement asserting he voted in the 2021 House of Delegates elections, which is required to argue having legal standing as a voter, despite him not sharing proof that he did.

In the panel’s order , Novak writes that Goldman’s argument for legal standing as a voter falls short because his home district was overrepresented and his vote was not diluted as a result.

“Assuming that he did vote in the 2021 House of Delegates general election, Plaintiff has nonetheless failed to demonstrate a cognizable injury as a voter,” the order states. “In particular, he has not shown that he has suffered individualized disadvantage due to residing in an underrepresented House of Delegates District.”

Federal judge lays blame on AG Herring’s office for Virginia election calendar lawsuit delay

The order asserts that even with the maximum percentage variance between the largest and smallest districts exceeding 10%, which Goldman argued is above the constitutional limit, the deviation does not grant a plaintiff standing to sue.

The panel ruled Goldman’s case as a prospective candidate fails because he replicates the theory used in the argument for standing as a voter.

“Plaintiff argues, both as a candidate and a voter, that holding the 2021 House of Delegates election using old electoral maps violated the Fourteenth Amendment, and that Defendants must call an off-cycle House of Delegates election in 2022 under the newly drawn maps to remedy the violation,” the order states. “However, Plaintiff has no legally cognizable interest in representing a particular House of Delegates District as a candidate. Therefore, he lacks standing to pursue a malapportionment claim on that ground.”

Goldman told 8News on Monday that he’s “mulling” an appeal, but didn’t appear hopeful with just months until the midterms. He said he believes a court would have to order new elections by July 1, a slim prospect due to potential appeals from the state.

2022 Midterms: What to know about Virginia’s congressional primaries, GOP conventions and early voting

“They ruled I’m not the guy to sue, I think I am, but even if I win, if you can’t get House elections this year, what have you won,” Goldman said in a phone interview. “The goal isn’t to just get standing, it’s to have elections in November.”

In his official statement, Goldman said he has respect for the court but “the ruling in effect slashes the right to equal representation in the state legislature as required by the one person one vote principle far worse than any case issued in the last 58 years.”

“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional. Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard,” Attorney General Miyares said in a statement. “I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections.”

With Virginia’s congressional primaries set for June 21 and the midterms coming in November, the window for House of Delegates elections this year is dwindling. But the panel noted that other voters could argue they have standing to sue for another round of House elections.

“Voters who live in districts with populations larger than the ideal district likely have standing, because they are underrepresented when compared to the ideal,” the court’s order reads.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA9

Could Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill come to Virginia?

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has brought both scrutiny and support from people beyond Florida’s borders. The Florida bill signed into law in March forbids instruction on gender orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

NRA gave max allowed to top N.C. Republican campaigns, records show

The power of the gun rights lobby and organizations like the National Rifle Association in Washington, D.C., is well-known, where groups opposed to tighter gun laws spend millions to support mostly Republican candidates. The National Rifle Association’s NRA Political Victory Fund also donates to powerful Republicans in North Carolina.
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jason Miyares
timesnewsexpress.com

Youngkin more popular than Biden in Virginia, poll finds

After almost five months on the job, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is more popular in the commonwealth than President Biden. A new survey by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College found that Mr. Youngkin’s approval rating increased to 53% from 50% in February. His disapproval rating came down to 35% from 41% in February.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Republican primary for Governor likely a two-way race

Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary is coming down to a race between a former member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s cabinet and a pro-Trump freshman delegate who introduced a resolution in the last General Assembly session to impeach Hogan over his handling of the COVID pandemic. Republican leaders say Kelly...
BALTIMORE, MD
Virginia Mercury

Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level

ARLINGTON —  In a talk with high school students Monday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that after years of congressional inaction on gun violence, he is hopeful lawmakers may be able to make some progress this month.  It was the second time in the past five years that Kaine has visited Wakefield High School. The […] The post Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
capecoddaily.com

Raytheon Establishing HQ in Virginia, Will Keep Presence in MA

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) — Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies says it plans to establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The company says in a news release that the location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers.” The company is… .
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia House#Election Local#Democratic#House Of Delegates#Republican#Ag#U S Circuit
NBC12

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks new panel for challenges

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A company building a natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia wants new judges to hear the next round in its battle with environmentalists. The Roanoke Times reports that Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a motion last month asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to assign a new panel.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy