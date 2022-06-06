ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Advanced Call Center Technologies to add operations in Kingsport, Bristol

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish a location in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol. “It’s a wonderful day for Kingsport, Sullivan County and Northeast...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

West Ridge's Lexi Gilliam on way to national grocery bagging competition

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County high school student has things right in the bag, literally. And if you've ever shopped at select Food City grocery stores in Kingsport, Gray or Johnson City, she may have just bagged your groceries sometime over more than the past three years. She recently won the best grocery bagger in Tennessee award.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Anderson's bat lifts Kingsport past Johnson City

KINGSPORT — In a game where hits were at a premium, Nate Anderson cashed in big time. Anderson, a redshirt freshman at Gardner-Webb, had three of Kingsport’s five hits — including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Axmen past Johnson City 3-2 in Appalachian League baseball action Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

John William Jenkins

JOHNSON CITY - John William Jenkins, 42, of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1998. John was raised by his loving grandparents and was a son of the late William Harvey Jenkins. He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Hawthorne Covenant Church of the Brethren. John was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. No matter what, he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. John enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and collecting movies. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hester Jenkins and an aunt, Melba Renzi.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

51st Annual East Tennessee Crank Up features antique engines

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Antique Engine Association will once again be showing the imaginative and practical machinery that powered farms and households in the days before electricity was available. The 51st Annual East Tennessee Crank-Up got started this morning and will run through Saturday from 8 a.m. to...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now: Gate City grain silo sees new life as roadside market

GATE CITY — If you’ve driven through Wadlow Gap in Gate City recently, you’ve likely seen a large, metal grain silo setting just off the road. In Scott County’s rural setting, it’s not unusual to see barns and other similar farm structures throughout the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia, but this might just be the only one that serves as a storefront.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 8

June 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Misses Laura and Marie Faucette, of Johnson City, were in the city yesterday on a shopping expedition.”. The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Garden tour of Kingsport to be held this Saturday

KINGSPORT — Tickets are now available for the Keep Kingsport Beautiful “Saturday in the Gardens” fundraiser, featuring five private gardens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour is sponsored by Eastman Chemical Company. All proceeds go to support the many programs of Keep Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Traci Starr Honeycutt

Traci Starr Honeycutt went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2022. A native of Johnson City, Traci was born on November 10, 1965. She was a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God throughout her life. She took great pride and pleasure in being part of the Johnson City community.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Water meter billing to be fixed within two months, city officials said

Billing for water meters should be fixed for Kingsport water customers within months, the city’s deputy manager said. “By August, we should be back on track with monthly billing,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said. The city has battled billing issues for more than...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Natural Tunnel pool will not reopen this summer due to 'code issues and safety concerns'

DUFFIELD — Natural Tunnel State Park will operate without its swimming pool this summer. The pool will remain closed throughout the season after the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation conducted an independent engineering analysis earlier this year that “identified significant code issues and safety concerns.”. “That pool...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Sheriff's Office investigating death near Vance Tank Road near Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A train death just outside Bristol is under investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, but few details are available. "The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual that was struck by a train earlier this afternoon," Sullivan County sheriff's spokesman and Capt. Andy Seabolt said in an email. "The train struck the individual near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane in Bristol."
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: West Ridge teacher promotes passions in Volkswagen video

West Ridge High School physics teacher Ruth Leonard shares her passion about teaching and electric vehicles on a recently launched Volkswagen YouTube campaign. Part of a series of campaigns titled "The Things That Drive Us," the YouTube video that came out May 17 and has made some rounds on Facebook.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter Health and Welfare Committee working on ARP priorities

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee was working late on Tuesday evening to finalize the list of proposals to receive funding from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan. The county received $10,953,291 from the act. The Health and Welfare Committee...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Betty Verndenia West Hughes

Betty Verndenia West Hughes of Buladean, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7th. 2022 three days before her 89th birthday, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, TN she was a daughter of the late Chester and Rosa Campbell West. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Hughes; sisters: Frances Odom and Glenna Smith; a son-in-law, Buster Honeycutt and special childhood friends and neighbors: Hazel Street, Betty Odom and Trula Burleson. Betty was the oldest member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher. Verdenia known and dearly loved as"Deana Maw" was a counselor at Laurel Bible Camp, the JOY Club and a Grade Mother at Buladean School. Her and husband, Robert, owned and operated Buladean Shell and Roan View Grocery and she also worked for Mitchell County DSS as a Chore Worker.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Jonesborough K-8 school beginning to take shape

Construction on what will be Washington County’s newest school is progressing in Jonesborough. The project, which broke ground in November, is on track to be completed by mid-2023. Crews are currently doing masonry and steel framing work at the site. The Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

