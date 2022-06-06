ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Point, CA

Missing Bay Point boy found

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN)– A missing 11-year-old boy from Bay Point has been safely located, authorities said Sunday evening.

Kelvin Castillo, reported missing Saturday night, was found after alert citizens called to report that they had seen him, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.

“He is in good health and has been taken home. Thank you to everyone for your interest and for sharing information on this incident,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday on social media.

