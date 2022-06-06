MANCHESTER: OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

Over the weekend, Howell DPW employee, Kyle Beauduy, tragically lost his home to a fire. He and his family are ok physically but walked out with just the clothes on their backs and lost multiple pets. Donations are being taken for their family and listed below is what they have requested. If you are interested in making a donation, of items, gift cards, money etc. you can drop them off at Howell Town Hall (4567 Route 9 N on 2nd floor) or utilize one of the donation platforms listed below. No donation is too small or too large. Our opinion, although they have requested some items, the best help would be gift cards or a monetary donation to one of the platforms listed below like GO FUND ME. All are verified by Howell Township.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO