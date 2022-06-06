ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

As gun violence surges in Saginaw, leaders seek community healing and engagement

By Justin Engel
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — When Larry Camel officiated the funeral of 18-year-old Izaiah M. “Zae” Danks last week, it wasn’t the first time the Saginaw bishop eulogized a victim of gun violence in his city. Camel counts himself among the community leaders desperate to prevent others...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Flint police officer terminated, arrested for assault

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Community Outreach#Seals#New Birth#Violent Crime
CBS Detroit

Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9. Fire investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms on the night of the fire. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said in a statement issued by the city. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.” Barton said seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors. Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monday in a house fire. Another sibling of the children was injured in that early morning fire. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Detroit News

Panicked calls before learning fire kills 5 in Flint family

Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Jackson man arrested for allegedly threatening school

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County high school student who police say made threats of violence was arrested peacefully thanks to a school resource officer and his relationship with students. Back in December, a 20-year-old student was expelled from Napoleon Community Schools district after a domestic dispute. Nathan Mann is in jail after making […]
JACKSON, MI
nbc25news.com

Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2.5K for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from March. On Thursday, March 24, at about 6:35 p.m., 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers said he was found at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street in Flint.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Children, Parents Dead After House Fire In Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home. The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV. The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy