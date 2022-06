RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, The Rapid City Public Library began its Oral Histories interviews in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Black Hills Flood. On Wednesday and Thursday, members of the community are invited to come into the library to tell their stories in a recorded setting. All interviews will be uploaded to the library’s archives while some of the interviews will be uploaded to the library’s podcast, called “The Flood of 72′: Fifty Years Later Podcast. The podcast can be found on Amazon Music Apple Podcasts, Buzzsprout, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify and Stitcher.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO