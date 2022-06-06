ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Unarmed robber leaves Monroe gas station with armful of cigarettes, police say

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
MONROE, MI - A man jumped over a Monroe gas station counter Monday to rob the clerk of numerous packs of Newport cigarettes, police said. A...

