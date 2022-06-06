Unarmed robber leaves Monroe gas station with armful of cigarettes, police say

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - Police ask individuals to be on the lookout after a robbery Saturday in Monroe. According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect is at large for an unarmed robbery at the Circle K. Police said the suspect entered the gas station with a black mask over his face and ordered the store clerk to give him all of the money. When the clerk did not obey, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole packs of Newport brand cigarettes.

