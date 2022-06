BRISTOL – The gates will be open at historic Muzzy Field for the first Bristol Blues home game of the season Thursday. The Blues opened their season on the road against North Adams, where they defeated the SteepleCats 11-4. The Blues bats were hot in their season debut, scoring 11 runs on seven hits. Designated hitter David Cristoforo came up big for the Blues going 2-for-3 with 4 RBI. First baseman Cal Parrillo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and thgree runs scored, and third baseman Derek Tenney was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.

