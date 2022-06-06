ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Man hospitalized in Wichita after he was run over by a train in Winfield

 2 days ago

In Winfield, a 62-year-old man was seriously injured when he was run over by a train; it happened after 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Winfield Fire-EMS was dispatched to the train tracks in the 500 block of N. Main; first responders found the man with injuries to his lower extremities. The victim was hospitalized in Wichita.

The Winfield police department said the man was trying to crawl underneath the train while it was stationary; the train began to move, and that's when the injuries occurred.

