Temecula, CA

Man Accused Of Stabbing Motorist During Confrontation In Temecula Arraigned

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of stabbing a 35-year-old motorist during a traffic dispute in Temecula pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and other charges. Rigoberto R. Reyes, 43, was arrested last month following the alleged attack in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, near Moreno Road. Along...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

mynewsla.com

Felon Who Shot Man During Dispute at Bar Due for Sentencing

A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation and wounded another man accidentally is slated to be sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Murrieta jury last month convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Armed Man Arrested Following Barricade in San Pedro

A SWAT team arrested an armed man who was barricaded Wednesday in San Pedro, authorities said. Authorities went to the 100 block of South Gaffey Street at about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The SWAT team was sent to the location to assist deputies...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Assaulting Banning Police Officer During Pursuit

A 29-year-old probationer who rammed a Banning police car while fleeing in a stolen vehicle pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and other charges. Jessie Edward Robey of Yucaipa admitted the assault count, as well as felony evading, eluding a law enforcement officer,...
BANNING, CA
z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. personal trainer gets life in prison for executing a man and a woman he thought was his ex

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Huntington Beach personal trainer was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 54 years to life for executing a man he suspected of having a romantic relationship with his former girlfriend and shooting and killing a woman who resembled his ex-girlfriend inside the man’s Newport Beach condo on April 20, 2019.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Chelsea Pacheco, 22, Identified as Victim of Fatal Oceanside Shooting; Suspect Vicente Huerta on Loose

A 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Oceanside and the fugitive who allegedly fired the lethal round were identified Tuesday. Chelsea Pacheco of Oceanside and a male friend were stopped in traffic in a car about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument with a pedestrian, 25-year-old alleged gang member Vicente Huerta, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged with murder in deadly Coachella shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man last week in Coachella. Jose A. Molina, 32, of Coachella was shot in front of a house near Cairo Street & Shady Lane just after midnight on June 2. He was rushed to the hospital where he was prononced dead. On Tuesday, The post Man charged with murder in deadly Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally rammed, driver arrested

A 27-year-old man is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs Monday evening. The Palm Springs Police Department said Tuesday that they responded to a report about a silver...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Reports One Killed in Glendora Crash That Trapped Victim

One person was killed in a crash in Glendora Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:48 a.m. to Glendora Mountain Road and Mile Marker 6.50 where they found a black Miata far down an embankment with a person trapped inside. The person was pronounced dead at...
GLENDORA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jaime Martinez Alvarez Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Florida Avenue [Hemet, CA]

Traffic Accident on San Jacinto Street Left One Fatality. According to the Police, the fatal crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Florida Avenue, just east of San Jacinto Street. The investigators said the pedestrian started walking from a liquor store parking lot in a northeasterly direction, crossing the eastbound lanes...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
knewsradio.com

Convicts, Out On Bail, Busted Again

Photo of drug evidence captured during a bust in Temecula June 2nd 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A couple of convicts, out on bail, could not stand the good life. Now they are back behind bars for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine. 33 year old Lisa Wehus, and 36...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 18, Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew Hidalgo of Azusa...
AZUSA, CA

Comments / 0

