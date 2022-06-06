ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hacienda Heights, CA

Proposed Settlement of Lawsuit Over Sweeper Collision to Cost LACo $1 Million

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A man who was injured during a collision between his car and a street sweeper in 2018 in Hacienda Heights has reached a tentative $1 million settlement of his lawsuit...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

OC Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Brusher

Orange County firefighters quickly contained a half-acre brush fire in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday, and there were no reports of structural damage or injuries. The blaze broke out about 3 p.m. at Mountain View and Rose Canyon roads, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen said. “It took about 45 minutes...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Reports One Killed in Glendora Crash That Trapped Victim

One person was killed in a crash in Glendora Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:48 a.m. to Glendora Mountain Road and Mile Marker 6.50 where they found a black Miata far down an embankment with a person trapped inside. The person was pronounced dead at...
GLENDORA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Runoff for L.A. County Sheriff Begins Now

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s bid for a second term will move to a November runoff election against former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna, with the pair topping a nine-candidate field in Tuesday’s election. As of early Wednesday, Villanueva had 258,808 votes, or 34.38%, to Luna’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hacienda Heights, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

LASD: Armed Man Arrested Following Barricade in San Pedro

A SWAT team arrested an armed man who was barricaded Wednesday in San Pedro, authorities said. Authorities went to the 100 block of South Gaffey Street at about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The SWAT team was sent to the location to assist deputies...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Acre, Damages Cars in Homeland

A grass fire that erupted Wednesday north of Highway 74 in Homeland blackened about an acre and damaged two vehicles parked outside a home before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of Amanda Avenue and Gilchrist Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
HOMELAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Firefighters Burned in Remote Area of LA County North of Castaic

Six members of a firefighting crew were burned Tuesday, one critically, in a remote area of Los Angeles County north of Castaic. Paramedics sent to Golden State Highway at Templin Highway at about 11:15 a.m. took the six people for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Admit Possessing Cache of Super-Toxic Illegal Drugs

A Perris man and woman caught holding a sizable quantity of manufactured drugs with a potency far greater than most opioids pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges. Andres Jesus Morales, 31, and Alyssa Christine Ponce, 28, each admitted possession of controlled substances for sale, child endangerment and a sentence-enhancing allegation of being in possession of more than four kilograms of an illicit drug. In exchange for their admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office indicated that it intends to drop six related felony counts filed against both defendants.
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laco#Street Sweeper#The Board Of Supervisors
mynewsla.com

Four LA Council Members Appear on Track to Hold Onto Seats, Avoid Runoffs

Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo, Bob Blumenfield, Monica Rodriguez and Curren Price were on track Wednesday to secure another term, as primary election results continued to come in, while Councilman Mitch O’Farrell appeared headed for a runoff with labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. Cedillo, Blumenfield, Rodriguez and Price...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Big Rig Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Artesia Freeway Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 57-year-old man killed when his big rig was rear-ended by a Toyota on the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday on the freeway, west of Susana Road. The driver who triggered the crash was arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.
ARTESIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Baby Shot in Compton

A baby was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Compton Wednesday. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. ABC7 reported the baby was taken to St....
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision with Metro Train in Hawthorne Area

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday by a train operating on the Metro C (Green) Line, authorities said. The collision occurred around 4 a.m. about a half mile east of the Hawthorne Station, which is in the 4400 block of West 111th Street, according to the Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau and Metro.
mynewsla.com

Board Approves `Action Plan’ to Deter Use of Illegal Fireworks

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a “2022 Fireworks Safety Action Plan” to deter use of illegal pyrotechnics in unincorporated communities, establishing a campaign to begin ahead of the July 4th. weekend, with a $100,000. allocation for public service announcements and extra-hours staffing. “Riverside County enforces a zero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

First-Term Riverside County Supervisor in Battle to Retain Seat

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt found himself in a tight battle Tuesday evening in his bid for reelection, with early returns putting him in second place in the four-person contest behind Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez. Gutierrez had a roughly 300-vote lead over Hewitt in the race as returns trickled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Help to Identify Man Found Near Carson Train Tracks

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to identify a man who was brought to a hospital after he was found in Carson. The man was found on May 31 by paramedics near train tracks in the area of East Sepulveda Boulevard and South Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in 710 Freeway Crash in East LA Area

A person was injured early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics took a person to a hospital in...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Bianco Wins Second Term as Riverside County Sheriff

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was heading for a second term Tuesday evening, beating back a challenge from retired sheriff’s Capt. Michael Lujan. Bianco, who resides in Riverside, was first elected in 2018, after a hard-fought contest against then-Sheriff Stan Sniff. Bianco has been tested on several fronts since then, drawing both criticism and praise.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Shot by Police in Hollywood

A man suspected of burglarizing a Hollywood Hills home was shot by police in Hollywood Wednesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after 3:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of Paramount Drive on reports of the robbery and found the man at the scene, who ran away when police attempted to make contact with him, according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy