Proposed Settlement of Lawsuit Over Sweeper Collision to Cost LACo $1 Million

A Perris man and woman caught holding a sizable quantity of manufactured drugs with a potency far greater than most opioids pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges. Andres Jesus Morales, 31, and Alyssa Christine Ponce, 28, each admitted possession of controlled substances for sale, child endangerment and a sentence-enhancing allegation of being in possession of more than four kilograms of an illicit drug. In exchange for their admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office indicated that it intends to drop six related felony counts filed against both defendants.

PERRIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO