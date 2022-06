TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 hurricane season is underway and the first named storm of the season is now behind us. Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed last Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico from remnants of Agatha, a Pacific basin hurricane. Most of South Florida was placed under a tropical storm warning as parts of the state braced for heavy rain from the system over the weekend. The disturbance eventually became Tropical Storm Alex early Sunday after it passed over Florida and moved over the Atlantic.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO