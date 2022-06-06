American Legion family presents wreaths

Related
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Jasper
A food distribution event is happening in Jasper, Indiana on Wednesday. Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, food boxes will be available to income-eligible individuals at Redemption Christian Church, located at 1450 Energy Dr. in Jasper. The church says 250 boxes filled with items like canned fruits, vegetables,...
New highway proposal sparks outrage in local community
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty first recalls hearing about the Mid-State Corridor project eleven years ago. He said at the time, the project was known as I-67, and he occasionally checked in on meetings. “I probably wasn’t as diligent in that seven years about attending meetings because I didn’t feel like it always […]
WTHI
Old Glory Relay makes a stop in Casey, Illinois
CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!. There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak. On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay. Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that...
WTHI
Vigo County Food Inspections for May 31, 2022 – June 3, 2022
Here's a look at Vigo County Food Inspections for May 31, 2022 – June 3, 2022. Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41 – (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Pork and raw chicken found in 3-bay sink together. Found debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles. Found cup and bottle in hand wash sink.
cilfm.com
6 southern Illinoi nursing homes cited, fined by Illinois Department of Public Health
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – The Illinois Department of Public has released a list of nursing homes violations for the first quarter of 2022. A handful of southern Illinois facilities are on the list. According to IDPH, a “AA” violation happens when here is a condition or occurrence at the...
WTHI
Trolley Tours are officially running in Casey
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching four miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new Trolley Tours. The brand new Trolley Tours were...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – June 7, 2022
Following Too Closely: Xavier D. Lopez, $141. Speeding: Maria A. Cruz; Alyse L. Johnson; John F. Coy; Jakub J. Gogel; Caleb J. Edwards; James Perry; Leroy E. Schaefer; Opscott E. Troutman; Shane B. Wilson; Victor A. Soto; Osvaldo C. Fajardo; Vann R. Rose, $141. Driving While Suspended / Speeding: Jesus...
Large Inflatable Waterpark Coming to Pike County, Indiana
Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
2022 Dancing With the Terre Haute Stars dancers announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars returns in an effort to raise money for kids in the Wabash Valley. All dancers are in charge of raising their own donations and performing a dance. Last year the effort broke a record by raising over $285,000 and organizers hope […]
Local blind man climbing America’s highest peak
(WTWO/WAWV) A local blind man is about to begin his climb to the highest mountain peak in North America. Back in February, we joined Lonnie Bedwell as he trained to climb Mount Denali in Alaska. The Sullivan County man ran a seven mile route five days a week to build up his endurance. Bedwell tell […]
Effingham Radio
Local Business Robbed Wednesday Morning
Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
The richest person in Bloomington is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on the richest person in Bloomington, Indiana, and his charitable giving.
wdrb.com
Bike company featured on Shark Tank moving its operations to Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A bicycle company that landed Mark Cuban as an investor on the television show Shark Tank is moving its operations to Indiana. The new Guardian Bike factory in Seymour is still coming up to speed, but there are already walls and walls of boxes filled with bike parts meant to revolutionize the way kids stay safe while riding.
Neighbors want help with blighted properties in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Danville has been working to get rid of blighted homes for years. But people on Westview Ave. in Danville said an abandoned home in their community hasn’t been touched. They said it’s an eye sore, but they also said it’s getting dangerous. The house has been sitting empty […]
Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants
One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
Misuse of smoking materials causes Charleston home fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house fire in Charleston, Illinois has caused residents to be displaced. Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett says the call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that a home in Longacres Estates in Charleston had caught fire. According to Chief Bennett, when firefighters arrived on scene they saw flames coming […]
wevv.com
Zaxby's to open first restaurant in Jasper
Jasper, Indiana will gain another national restaurant chain next week. Zaxby's will open its newest location at 4277 Mannheim Road on June 13th. The restaurant, owned and operated by Jerry Ayres and Steve Brewer, will open its drive-thru windows for guests following a ribbon cutting with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 10 AM Eastern.
Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
Evansville BBQ Restaurant is Closing Doors on June 11th, but Not Really Leaving Evansville
In the Tri-State area, we've got a lot of great places to grab delicious BBQ, one location is about to shut its doors, but they aren't really leaving Evansville. Read St. BBQ located on Read Street in Evansville, near Deaconess Midtown, made the announcement on Facebook that it will be closing its doors. Here's what the Read St. BBQ page said:
WTHI
'Everything we do is critical' Greene County Highway Department feeling effect of gas prices
SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local highway departments are examining what they can do to balance their budgets. Road projects are right on schedule in Greene County, but officials say they are holding their breath when it comes to gas prices. For now, all 35 miles of scheduled paving...
