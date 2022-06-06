ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

American Legion family presents wreaths

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TgiM_0g2F7ojb00
Lawrenceville American Legion Family Post #28 presented wreaths at the Lawrenceville City Cemetery in honor and remembrance of our military men and women that died for our freedom. Pictured, from left, are: Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28 Commander Patrick McCullough; American Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 President Beverly Sheley; and the American Legion Legion Post #28 Commander Roger Nelms.

Lawrenceville, IL
