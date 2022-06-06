ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heel injury rules out de Grandhomme from NZ tour of England

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme leaves the pitch after getting an injury during bowling during the third day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand allrounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against England because of a tear in his right heel.

De Grandhomme was injured during the first test defeat at Lord’s and faces a 10-12-week layoff.

Michael Bracewell was with the squad in London as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls and will remain with the tour party.

“It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. “He’s a massive part of our test side and we’ll certainly miss him.

“It’s great to be able to call on someone like Michael who ... is match-ready.”

De Grandhomme top-scored with 42 in New Zealand’s first innings at Lord’s but otherwise had a match to forget in the five-wicket defeat. He was run out off his first ball in the second innings and bowled England captain Ben Stokes, who went on to make a crucial half-century, off a no-ball before leaving the field injured.

The second test at Trent Bridge begins on Friday.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

