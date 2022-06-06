ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Definitely embarrassed': Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges on Game 7 loss to Dallas Mavericks

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Mikal Bridges couldn’t believe what was happening in the biggest game of the season for the Phoenix Suns.

“Going into the half down 30 is ridiculous,” he said.

Last week, Bridges made a return appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast with former NBA player JJ Redick and Tommy Alter and addressed how Phoenix’s historic season ended with a 33-point home flop to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals .

“And now it’s just like, coming back out, you’ve got to start off hot out the jump street in the third and if not, you don’t have a chance,” Bridges continued. “We couldn’t even score coming out and they just kept going and everybody had their rhythm.”

Phoenix trailed by as many as 46 points in its embarrassing 123-90 loss before a disappointed and upset sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

“Somebody go on a run or whatever and you can hear your crowd just like, ‘Ahhhh, ahhhh, ahhhh,’” said Bridges, who scored just six points on 3-of-11 shooting (0-for-3 from 3) in Game 7. “It like, ‘Alright, we get it got dammit. Yeah, we know, we know.' So now it’s like a little mental to you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0wtM_0g2F7Xg800

Fans started leaving at the end of the third quarter with Phoenix down, 92-50.

“On the road, you miss, they’re cheering, they’re cheering,” Bridges continued. "So you’re like, (expletive) that, I’m going to make the next one. I’m going to make the next one. (Expletive) that, I’m going to make the next one, but it’s that little bit of feeling that sometimes, it’s like, you just have a little bit more pressure at home because you’re supposed to win. And the crowd knows it, too. They got their emotions, too. So, once you start missing and you hear those sighs, it starts getting to people sometimes.”

The Suns won a franchise-record 64 games in the regular season in earning the top overall seed in the playoffs, but they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship after reaching the finals last year.

“Didn’t think that would happen,” continued Bridges, who is having a basketball camp June 28 through July 1 at The PHHacility in Phoenix. “Dallas was good, but I remember besides these playoffs, I don’t think I lost to them.”

Bridges was early in his second NBA season when the Mavs beat the Suns on Nov. 29, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKsTh_0g2F7Xg800

Phoenix rattled off 11 consecutive victories over Dallas over the course of three seasons before losing four of its last five games against the Mavs in the playoffs.

“The Suns hadn’t lost to them in years,” Bridges said. “So every time we play them, we’re like, oh, we have their number, we have their number. The (expletive) got us.”

Phoenix scored just 27 points in the first half of Game 7.

Luka Doncic scored the same amount at the half in leading the fourth-seeded Mavs to a 57-27 advantage at the break.

“It got real scary,” Bridges said. “I remember I just looked up and I just felt they were scoring every time and got damn Theo (Pinson) and all of them, I could just hear them every time they scored and feel their energy every single time. We’re not scoring that much, like at all."

Bridges said the Suns were confident going into Game 6 after beating the Mavs by 30 in Game 5 at home to take a 3-2 series lead.

Read more: 5 takeaways from Ayton's 'internal', Booker misfiring and Paul falling short in Game 7 flop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDjZg_0g2F7Xg800

“We all thought we were going to win in Dallas,” Bridges said.

Dallas erased that certainty with a 27-point victory to force a Game 7, but the Suns still had that Game 7 at Footprint Center where they just won in dominant fashion in Game 5.

That didn’t seem to matter, though.

“Once they won, it’s kind of like even though it’s home advantage, you know better than me, Game 7 is like up for grabs,” Bridges continued. “I don’t think you could feel the homecourt advantage as much because they’re so confident and now it’s like, there’s really nothing to lose and they’re going to just go out and just keep playing the way they’ve been playing.”

Related: Charles Barkley, Warriors fans continue beef after Golden State advances to NBA Finals, discusses Suns' "meltdown"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhYj0_0g2F7Xg800

Dallas proceeded to win Game 7 to advance to the conference finals and put the Suns on the wrong side of history.

“Every time somebody talks about a Game 7, you just know it’s going to be thrown in there,” Bridges said. “I don’t know if we set a record or anything like that, but if we did set a record, then you’re really going to see it all the time.”

Bridges added, “I was definitely embarrassed. It sucks.”

The third-seeded Golden State Warriors eliminated the Mavs in five and are now tied 1-1 with the second-seeded Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night in Boston.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Definitely embarrassed': Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges on Game 7 loss to Dallas Mavericks

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton Is Reportedly Done With The Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons Could Sign Him This Summer

Deandre Ayton's future has been a matter of great speculation ever since it became clear that the Phoenix Suns are unlikely to offer him a max extension. The center's stock in Phoenix has fallen even further since, especially after his heated interaction with Head Coach Monty Williams, who isn't Ayton's biggest fan, on the sidelines during the Suns' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker sent out a tweet. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, they made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are the two teams that made the 2022 NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Yardbarker

Mikal Bridges Shoots Down Sixers Fan’s Attempt to Recruit Him

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a solid draft pick during the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the temporary front office didn’t trust its own process. Brett Brown, who was the coach of the Sixers at the time, was issued front office duties as the Sixers suddenly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Claim COVID-19 Outbreak in Playoffs Loss to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks experienced an exciting playoff run that ultimately ended in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. At the pinnacle of that run, Dallas came back from a 3-2 series deficit in the second round to take down the league-leading Phoenix Suns in seven games. Luka...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Face Tough Decision With Deandre Ayton's Pending Free Agency

View the original article to see embedded media. While they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns quickly proved to everyone around the league that they were one of the new championship contenders that could very well be a dynasty for many years to come given the youthful, high-level talents on their roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Mikal Bridges
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Request Permission to Interview Phoenix Suns Coach Kevin Young

After Quin Snyder stepped down from his position as head coach, the Utah Jazz have already begun the process to find their next man in charge. One of those coaches that will get a turn in interviews is Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Utah requested permission to interview Young.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#Footprint Center
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Star Informs Team He's Skipping OTAs

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is reportedly walking out of the remainder of Dallas' voluntary OTAs. Per Tom Pelissero, "Frustrated by the state of contract talks, Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs." Adding, "Schultz already signed his franchise tender,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Linked To Trail Blazers, Spurs, Mavericks

Per Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the Trail Blazers, Spurs and Mavericks are among the teams that have an interest in Ayton should he not return to the Suns. A report last month listed the Hawks as another potential suitor, as we relayed here. Ayton is a set to become...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Assistant Mike D’Antoni Will Meet With Hornets

One name that’s been consistently linked to the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season is Mike D’Antoni. Coaching in the NBA since 1997, D’Antoni has had his fair share of jobs around the league. Among the handful of coaching jobs he’s had, D’Antoni coached with the Sixers as he was an associate head coach on Brett Brown’s staff in 2015-2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy