One escapee still on loose in Ohio

By Bailey Brautigan
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A prisoner is still on the loose after five men escaped from the Star Community Justice Center on Saturday.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, 46-year-old Thomas Charles Comberger, of Wilmington, is the only suspect not in custody. They say that he is 6’4″ and weighs 245 pounds. They also say that he has brown hair and blue eyes.

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

Sheriff Thoroughman says that if anyone sees Comberger, they should call 911.

The sheriff’s department says Star Community Justice Center reported that 2-3 male inmates had escaped around 8:06 p.m. on Saturday. The center said that they thought the inmates escaped by possibly climbing a fence.

Scioto deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for the inmates, and the center provided them with the escapees’ names along with a description of a woman that they saw near the fence line just before the men escaped.

Deputies say they found a woman who matched the description and detained her. They say that the woman, Allie Elizabeth Angelo, came to the center with her ex-husband Matthew Daniel Sladen to help her fiancée, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape. Deputies found and detained Sladen at a Walmart in Waverly, and they found Fields and another escapee, Clifford Tyler Morris, on Junior Furnace Road.

Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Angelo was charged with aiding escape, a 4th-degree felony, and Sladen was charged for aiding escape and possession of criminal tools.

The next morning, deputies responded to a report of two suspicious people on the Norfolk and Southern property off Hayport Rd. They say that the two people ran from deputies, so the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office asked Portsmouth PD for their K-9 unit to track the suspects.

Portsmouth PD and Ohio State Highway Patrol tracked the suspects and found Aaron Brigeman along the wood line near US 52 and Walker Pence in the woods next to a mobile home on Selby Ave.

Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

This incident will be investigated by Ohio State Highway Patrol since it happened on state property.

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
