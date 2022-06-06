Hyprov: Whose Mind Is It Anyway?

070 Shake’s tormented, cathartic blend of rap and R&B was a thrilling anomaly in 2020, when a pair of star-turn guest features on GOOD Music albums led to her striking debut, Modus Vivendi. Two years later, Shake’s despairing, rafters-reaching voice still holds the same weight, but it’s accrued a more subtle context. On You Can’t Kill Me, her second album, the New Jersey singer-songwriter retains her style while also reining it in, recentering the push-and-pull of romantic anguish that lives at the heart of her music through a more muted delivery. Here, her sound is full of keening synths, electric guitars, and heavy drum beats, furnished by co-executive producer and regular collaborator Dave Hamelin. Even Shake’s delivery is more measured on You Can’t Kill Me, as she reaches for mumbled melodies rather than shout-along choruses, but her woozy, plaintive songwriting doesn’t lose its intoxicating touch.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO