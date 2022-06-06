ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hyprov: Whose Mind Is It Anyway?

By Eric Mitts
revuewm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Colin Mochrie admits that the idea for his new show sounds insane. As a beloved member of the long-running improv TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Mochrie has seen many things in his four decades of doing comedy. So when master hypnotist Asad Mecci contacted...

revuewm.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

4 Things Having M.S. Taught Me About Love and Relationships

Julie Stamm was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (M.S.) in 2007, when she was 27 years old. M.S. is a chronic condition that affects your central nervous system and causes blurred vision, muscle weakness, and loss of balance. The course of M.S. is different for every person who has it, with some experiencing only mild symptoms while others progress to lose their ability to walk independently.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Improv Comedy
womansday.com

The Significance Behind the Angel Numbers 222 and 2222

Many theorize that highly vibrational numbers like 1s and 2s help people benefit from their revelatory purpose. They tell you when you’re on track. They give you a higher sense of consciousness. They lift up your creative spirit. According to experts, numbers communicate to you. Their presence can reveal...
RELIGION
theodysseyonline.com

We are forever bound to each other

It wasn’t love at first sight. It wasn’t desire. It wasn’t a physical attachment, sparking a fire between us. The only way I can explain it was that our bodies suddenly knew each other, our hearts suddenly felt at ease. It was like we were connected before we even spoke words to one another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AlyzSE

When I think of the definition of love, I think of my Grandmother

My Grandmother grew up in rural Minnesota, one of twelve children, on a farm. She was unable to complete grammar school, as her assistance was required to support the needs of the family unit. Years later, she went on to own and operate a successful ice cream and sandwich shop in Michigan. Cooking was one of my Grandmother’s many love languages. Much later in life, I recall her making pots of chicken and dumplings as well as pies for a local senior community center. Through this service, she gave of herself to complete strangers and invested her gifts back to the community in which she lived.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pitchfork

You Can’t Kill Me

070 Shake’s tormented, cathartic blend of rap and R&B was a thrilling anomaly in 2020, when a pair of star-turn guest features on GOOD Music albums led to her striking debut, Modus Vivendi. Two years later, Shake’s despairing, rafters-reaching voice still holds the same weight, but it’s accrued a more subtle context. On You Can’t Kill Me, her second album, the New Jersey singer-songwriter retains her style while also reining it in, recentering the push-and-pull of romantic anguish that lives at the heart of her music through a more muted delivery. Here, her sound is full of keening synths, electric guitars, and heavy drum beats, furnished by co-executive producer and regular collaborator Dave Hamelin. Even Shake’s delivery is more measured on You Can’t Kill Me, as she reaches for mumbled melodies rather than shout-along choruses, but her woozy, plaintive songwriting doesn’t lose its intoxicating touch.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy