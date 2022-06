DURHAM – Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth has been selected the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year, as announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon. Ashworth was bestowed Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time in his career, having previously been awarded the accolade in 2001, 2003 and 2018. Under his direction this season, Ashworth led the Blue Devils to a 23-4 overall record, 10 wins over top-25 ranked opponents, their 18th overall ACC Championship and first since 2012 as well as a final ITA ranking of No. 4. Duke also advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the 11th time in school history and ninth time under Ashworth.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO