SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is facing a child cruelty charge after her 11-month-old daughter suffered severe burns from a scalding bath. Police say 32-year-old Latisha Vailes was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after emergency medical services were called to her State Street home in Caddo Heights just before 10 p.m. on June 2 in response to a 911 call. The child was rushed to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for second and third-degree burns.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO