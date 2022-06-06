ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 jobs openings at upcoming Hamilton County job fair

By Cierra Britten
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

Hamilton County will be hosting a job fair event at Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ), Wednesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Multiple jobs openings will be available from participating Hamilton County departments starting from entry-level to senior-level positions. Attendees will have to opportunity to apply on-site and several departments hiring will be offering on-the-spot screenings

The OMJ Center is located near a bus and bike route and will be providing free parking for attendees.

Participating Hamilton County departments include the Board of County Commissioners Department, Clerk of Courts, Court System, Engineer’s Office and more.

County jobs include a benefits package, paid holidays and flexible scheduling with the option of a hybrid workplace.

For a complete list of job opportunities and benefits, please visit https://www.hamiltoncountyohio.gov/careers .

The address is 1916 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Over 100 jobs openings at upcoming Hamilton County job fair

