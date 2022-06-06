Fort Myers Beach Fire District rescues ducklings from storm drain

Fort Myers Beach Fire District

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – This morning, the Fort Myers Beach Fire District saved eight ducklings from danger as they pulled the hatchlings from a storm drain on Estero Blvd.

Once the baby ducks were extracted, they were taken to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), where they’ll remain until they’re ready to return to the wild.