Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach Fire District rescues ducklings from storm drain

By Robert Rose
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Fort Myers Beach Fire District

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – This morning, the Fort Myers Beach Fire District saved eight ducklings from danger as they pulled the hatchlings from a storm drain on Estero Blvd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Estero Fire Rescue

Once the baby ducks were extracted, they were taken to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), where they’ll remain until they’re ready to return to the wild.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

