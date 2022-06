Rule updates in Illinois will make it easier to connect more renewables to the grid. On Wednesday, May 25, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) made several changes to the state’s rules governing how distributed energy resources (DERs), such as rooftop solar panels and energy storage systems, connect to the state’s electric distribution grid. The revisions to Illinois’ interconnection rules include a number of positive developments that advocates believe will streamline the interconnection process and reduce the time and cost to connect clean energy to the grid. They will also make it easier to utilize energy storage and provide increased transparency about interconnection review results.

