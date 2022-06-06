ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

A four-day work week? Yes please!

By David Lazarus
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been small-scale tests of four-day work weeks by companies and countries. Now the idea is being looked at in a big way. Thousands of British workers began four-day weeks Monday — with no cut in pay — in the largest such experiment to date. The...

ktla.com

World Economic Forum

What does a four-day work week mean for the future of work?

Today, the traditional 9-5, five-day workweek looks more old-fashioned than a Ford Model T. Workers are rightly calling for more flexibility, better work-life balance, and more choice in deciding when, where, and how to best do their jobs. All signs point to an evolving definition of work, and the need...
NBC News

Thousands of British workers are trying out a four-day workweek

More than 3,300 British workers are trying out a four-day workweek, part of a global movement to test a strategy seen as potentially improving business and health outcomes. Approximately 70 companies in the U.K. have agreed to take part in the six-month trial, spearheaded by 4 Day Week Global and 4 Day Week U.K. Campaign. The two nonprofit groups aim to improve productivity and work-life balance.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
The Independent

70 companies begin trial of four-day week with no loss of pay

More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week with no loss of pay in a trial lasting six months.Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.Firms taking part will give 100% of workers’ pay for 80% of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100% productivity.The trial is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.The UK is at the crest of a...
