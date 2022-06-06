A four-day work week? Yes please!

More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week with no loss of pay in a trial lasting six months.Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.Firms taking part will give 100% of workers’ pay for 80% of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100% productivity.The trial is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.The UK is at the crest of a...

