A four-day work week? Yes please!

The number of jobs offering a four-day week has increased over the past year, according to new research.Jobs site CV-Library said adverts for four-day week positions have jumped by around 90%, especially for work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering.The report comes days after scores of companies launched a trial of a four-day week for their staff, lasting six months.Locations with the biggest increase in four-day week jobs include the South West, Wales, the South East and London, said CV-Library.Chief executive Lee Biggins said: “We are seeing a huge increase in the number of four-day week jobs...
