Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO