ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf

By Associated Press
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

US Open Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have committed to playing in the inaugural LIV Golf in London. Despite their decisions, it won't affect their ability to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open. On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association released a statement regarding next week's U.S. Open...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#The Pga Tour#Ap#The Associated Press
The Spun

Breaking: PGA Tour Reportedly Set To Announce Discipline Thursday

As the LIV Golf Invitational Series prepares for its inaugural event in London, the PGA Tour is planning to finalize punishment for members participating in the new league. According to Brian Wacker of the New York Post, the PGA Tour will announce discipline Thursday morning for those competing for the Saudi-backed organization. That will "likely include suspensions" that may vary on a case-by-case basis.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson to make return to golf at LIV Golf London event

Phil Mickelson has jumped to LIV Golf and will play in this week’s London event, ending the 51-year-old’s three-month sabbatical from golf. The news is not necessarily surprising; Mickelson has been among the most prominent names connected to the LIV Golf operations and he noted in a February interview with Golf Digest that the PGA Tour's “obnoxious greed” had him looking elsewhere to play professionally. Moreover, Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, acknowledged in April that Mickelson had requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in LIV Golf's inaugural competition at the Centurion Club.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Dustin Johnson Resigns PGA Tour Membership to Join LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson resigned his PGA Tour membership to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series in time for the debut event of the new tour on Thursday. “Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said Tuesday during a press conference in London at Centurion Club. “I’m excited about this. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Tour stops in each state you can play

Unlike other professional sports where the fields of play are reserved for competitors only, many of professional golf’s annual stops are open to the public. There is a certain intrigue to playing the same courses that the best players in the world tackle—trying to replicate the shots that produced dramatic triumphs on the biggest stage.
GOLF
Golf Digest

‘An unwinnable situation’: The delicate marriage between the PGA Tour and Bryson DeChambeau is over

Bryson DeChambeau called PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday to say he will play in the LIV Golf event in Oregon later this month, and there’s nothing that could change his mind. DeChambeau is a transcendent figure in the game, one of the precious few golfers capable of capturing general sports fans’ attention. At 28, he is one of the game’s longest hitters, a major champion, and a compelling enough figure to finish fifth in the inaugural Player Impact Program, behind only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy