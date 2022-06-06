Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf

Bryson DeChambeau called PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday to say he will play in the LIV Golf event in Oregon later this month, and there’s nothing that could change his mind. DeChambeau is a transcendent figure in the game, one of the precious few golfers capable of capturing general sports fans’ attention. At 28, he is one of the game’s longest hitters, a major champion, and a compelling enough figure to finish fifth in the inaugural Player Impact Program, behind only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
