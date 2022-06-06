ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities detain carjacking suspect after lengthy pursuit

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect Monday afternoon. The pursuit began at around 10:45 a.m. in Ontario before the suspect led pursuing Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies throughout the San Gabriel Valley via several freeways and surface streets. Initially, West Covina Police were in pursuit...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

