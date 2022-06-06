ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 9 people will decide how and where Kentucky spends $240 million in opioid funds

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
A state commission responsible for distributing more than $240 million awarded to Kentucky from a massive litigation settlement with opioid distributors now has its appointed members, announced by Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a Monday press conference.

Kentucky will receive $483 million of the nationwide $26 billion settlement reached earlier this year with pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, who were sued for their roles in contributing to the country's deadly opioid epidemic.

Kentucky is one of more than 4,000 claimants to receive funds from the settlement, including most states and many local governments.

Under legislation passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021, local government will receive half of these funds, with the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission responsible for administering and distributing the other half on the state level.

With the funds coming Kentucky's way spread out over the next 18 years, Cameron said "we stand on the cusp of a truly turning this epidemic around."

There are nine voting members on the new commission, including one designee for the attorney general and five more appointees chosen by Cameron.

Cameron's designee to serve on the commission is W. Bryan Hubbard, the leader of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control at the attorney general's office, who will also serve as the executive director of the commission.

The attorney general's five other appointees are:

  • Vic Brown, the director of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, representing law enforcement;
  • Van Ingram, the executive director for the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, representing the drug treatment and prevention community;
  • Dr. Jason Roop, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church and faculty at Campbellsville University, representing victims of the opioid crisis;
  • Karen Butcher, founder of the Kentucky chapter of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, representing citizens at-large;
  • Von Purdy, vice president of Simmons College of Kentucky, representing citizens at-large.

State Treasurer Allison Ball and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander are also automatic members of the board because of their positions, while the University of Kentucky appointed Dr. Sharon Walsh to represent the school's HEALing Communities Study Team.

There are also two additional non-voting members of the commission appointed by the Republican leaders of the state House and Senate: They selected Rep. Danny Bentley, a Republican pharmacist from Russell, and Karen Kelly, the district director for U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

In a press release, Cameron stated the commission members "represent a broad and bipartisan coalition of stakeholders," who will now determine where the state funds will be directed to address treatment, recovery, housing, transportation, education and wrap-around services related to Kentucky's opioid crisis.

First sued in Kentucky by former Attorney General Andy Beshear — who was later elected governor in 2019 — the distributors were accused of failing their legal duty by flooding suspicious amounts of opioids to pharmacies, while Johnson & Johnson was alleged to have misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of its prescription opioids.

Overdose deaths have skyrocketed over the past decade in Kentucky, most of which are opioid-related, and increasingly driven by the a potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.

According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, more than 1,400 Kentuckians died from a fatal overdose in 2016 — a nearly 40% increase from just four years earlier.

By 2018, Kentucky had 23.4 opioid-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, the eight-highest rate among all states.

From September 2019 to September 2020, federal data showed Kentucky had 1,956 overdose deaths — a 50% increase compared to the previous 12-month period, which ranked third highest among all states.

"We all stand ready to serve Kentucky in the face of one of the gravest engineered humanitarian catastrophes to unfold within our borders since the end of the 19th century," Hubbard said. "This Commission and its work have been paid for with the lives of our kinfolk who live buried beneath the ground of every one of the 120 counties which comprise this commonwealth."

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

Donald Smith
2d ago

just a money scam how many will pocket from this and be indicted in years to come.Or get away with it with high priced lawyers

Philip
2d ago

as a recovering addict and being four years in outpatient rehab and at the fighting to regain custody of my two children let's see five thousand on lawyers and 28 thousand from rehab.my doctor never said if you take these your brain chemistry will be forever changed...world turned inside out... I would have told him to keep his pills

Brandon Gooch
2d ago

people like me should be the only ones that get to use the money beacause we spend ower own hard earned money to fight this and the politicians just throw it to their favorite doctors ECT and this has got to stop if anything spend it on securing the border if they really want to help

Comments

