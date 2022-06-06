ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Buffs women’s hoops adds new assistant coach Tim Hays

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team is making additions in the summer . However, this move isn’t about a player. Instead, the Buffs and head coach JR Payne have added assistant Tim Hays to the staff, as announced in a press release from the program.

Hays previously was the head coach at Southeastern University and brings a ton of experience to the staff. Coach Payne discussed the addition of Hays:

“We are extremely excited to hire Tim as our newest assistant coach. He comes to CU with an incredible amount of success both on the recruiting trail and on the court. Tim has a proven track record of player development and has won at every level of the game. He embodies everything that is great about coaching in that he is highly driven and competitive, but also values relationships and the development of the whole student-athlete above all else. I know that Tim will have a huge impact on our student-athletes and their future success.”

Hays lost just 13 games during his time at Southeastern and was at Colorado Christian prior to that and is still the program’s all-time winningest coach.

The Buffs are hoping that the experience of Hays will pay dividends on and off the court.

