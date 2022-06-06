Ezekiel Bonillas of Indio joins Desert Sun Editorial Board

Our Editorial Board, which decides the positions expressed in Desert Sun editorials, has a new member.

Ezekiel Bonillas of Indio is our latest community member. That means he is not a Desert Sun employee but a valley resident who brings his own life and work experience to the board's discussions.

He's now one of five community members, joining Gloria Franz, Terria Smith, Rob Moon and Laura James. The other two board members are myself and Executive Editor Julie Makinen.

A valley native, Bonillas just completed a doctoral program at Case Western Reserve University and teaches entrepreneurship, management and business strategy as a professor at Cal State San Bernardino . He's married with two sons.

When speaking with the board before we invited him to join, he told us he caught the entrepreneurship bug early: A job washing windows at 16 turned into a weekend business that eventually had 30 employees.

After getting his undergraduate education at CSUSB, Bonillas worked as a bank loan officer and as a business advisor , then for the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership. He later headed economic development efforts for the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

He started teaching at CSUSB part time in 2014, was named outstanding lecturer in 2021 and now joins the full-time faculty in the School of Entrepreneurship.

Bonillas offers the board a valuable perspective, having learned about economic development from a variety of angles, including by starting a business himself and advising entrepreneurs in the United States, Mexico and France.

Among other things, he told us interested in sharing the experience of Latino entrepreneurs, since he knows some of the barriers they face.

Already, Bonillas has jumped into the board's weekly meetings, offering thoughtful takes on the variety of issues we discuss before deciding what to focus on and what to say.

We're glad to have him aboard.

Eric Hartley is The Desert Sun's opinion editor. Email him at eric.hartley@desertsun.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Ezekiel Bonillas of Indio joins Desert Sun Editorial Board