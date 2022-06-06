ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded officer receives major fanfare as she leaves the hospital

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood last week was released from University of Chicago Medicine Monday morning — and had a big greeting waiting for her.

Applause, a Mariachi and bagpipes greeted Officer Fernanda Ballesteros as she exited the hospital.

She was shot June 1 while she and her partner tried to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop near 61st and Paulina.

Before being discharged, the officer recorded a video in her hospital room thanking people who got her to the hospital quickly and treated her.

Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros Photo credit image provided

“Most importantly, thank you to OfficerYoung, my partner, who had my back and carried me to safety. I’m forever grateful for his quick thinking and swift response. You are my guardian angel,” she said.

Officer Ballesteros said she’s choosing to see the light in this dark time and will grow stronger physically and mentally.

