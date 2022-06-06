Oak Lawn man faces charges after death of 8-week-old baby

An Oak Lawn man was charged with aggravated battery to a child on Thursday, but Oak Lawn officials said those charges may be upgraded after his 8-week-old baby died Sunday.

Authorities said the infant had been in and out of Hope Children's Hospital multiple times between May 27 and May 30. Hospital staff initially thought the baby had a stomach illness and dehydration, police said.

Eventually a Child Abuse Team was notified, and they diagnosed the child with severe head and brain trauma. Oak Lawn police said they followed up to the report and responded to the hospital on Thursday.

Oak Lawn police said they interrogated 37-year-old Edward Janiszewski, the father of the baby, later that evening. Police said Janiszewski admitted to shaking his baby and slamming its head on a cushion on May 30.

Janiszewski was charged with aggravated battery of a child and was given a bond of $75,000, which he posted on Saturday.

The 8-week-old infant died on Sunday.

Officials said that once the autopsy is completed, detectives will review the case with the State’s Attorney to upgrade the charges. Janiszewski remains out on bond.

