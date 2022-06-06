ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn man faces charges after death of 8-week-old baby

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwzoU_0g2F1vsi00

An Oak Lawn man was charged with aggravated battery to a child on Thursday, but Oak Lawn officials said those charges may be upgraded after his 8-week-old baby died Sunday.

Authorities said the infant had been in and out of Hope Children's Hospital multiple times between May 27 and May 30. Hospital staff initially thought the baby had a stomach illness and dehydration, police said.

Eventually a Child Abuse Team was notified, and they diagnosed the child with severe head and brain trauma. Oak Lawn police said they followed up to the report and responded to the hospital on Thursday.

Oak Lawn police said they interrogated 37-year-old Edward Janiszewski, the father of the baby, later that evening. Police said Janiszewski admitted to shaking his baby and slamming its head on a cushion on May 30.

Janiszewski was charged with aggravated battery of a child and was given a bond of $75,000, which he posted on Saturday.

The 8-week-old infant died on Sunday.

Officials said that once the autopsy is completed, detectives will review the case with the State’s Attorney to upgrade the charges. Janiszewski remains out on bond.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Police find unidentified male dead, partially burned in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a male is found dead and partially burned in Gary Wednesday morning. Gary Police said around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a call of a dead person on the 4800 block of West 21st Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with two people who saw what was believed to be a lifeless male in a grassy area. Medics later confirmed that a male was found in the area with no signs of life – face down and partially burned. Lake County Coroner officers pronounced the male dead on the scene.The victim is listed as John Doe as no identification was found. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the male is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wjol.com

Authorities ID Man Armed With Hatchet Who Was Killed By Naperville Police Officer

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) Authorities are revealing the identity of the man armed with a hatchet who was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. The officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. Edward Samaan exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot him and he died at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Police#Dehydration#Violent Crime#Hope Children S Hospital#State#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested for Having Defaced Handgun Inside Pharmacy

A 19-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly walking around a pharmacy with a defaced firearm. On Tuesday night Joliet police were called to the CVS at 3200 Caton Farm Road for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were given a description of a person that had been seen inside the store. A man matching the description was later seen placing something in the landscaping near the entrance to the store. Officers identified the man as Lucio Gomez and detained him as the landscaping was searched. Officers then recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with the serial number on the weapon having been defaced.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

8 overdose deaths reported in Will County in 24 hours

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A community safety alert has been issued in Will County after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours. The Will County Coroner's Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week. "We got to do something. We are...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Wauconda Standoff Lasts Hours, Ends Peacefully

(Wauconda, IL) One person is hospitalized, after a standoff in Wauconda. Police originally put out an alert just before 10 o’clock on Tuesday morning, after responding to a well being check…and being met by a male who threatened harm against himself, and others in his townhouse complex. The standoff lasted for over two hours, with the affected area both evacuated and closed off. The subject eventually came out peacefully and gave himself up. He was transported to the hospital for observation, and has not been identified. It’s also currently unknown whether or not the man will face any charges from the situation.
WAUCONDA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound to the head in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the 7500 block of S. St Lawrence. Chicago police said there was a shotspotter alert at about 12:40 a.m., however, the 43-year-old man was not discovered in an alley until 6:25 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 teens robbed victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Four teens have been charged with robbing two men in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy