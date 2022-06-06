ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hikaru Utada Set to Premiere ‘Live Sessions From Air Studios’ Concert Film on Netflix

By Billboard Japan
 2 days ago

Hikaru Utada is set to release their studio concert film from earlier this year entitled Hikaru Utada Live Sessions From Air Studios worldwide on Netflix .

The J-pop singer/songwriter streamed the intimate virtual show on Jan. 19 in conjunction with the release of their critically acclaimed new album BAD Mode . The video of the livestream was included on the DVD and Blu-ray of the limited first edition of the album, but the “Face My Fears” star decided to share the entire show on Netflix upon request from their fans outside of Japan .

The 39-year-old superstar’s foray into Netflix follows their earlier concert film released in 2019, entitled Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 .

Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from Air Studios will premiere on Netflix Thursday (June 9). The sound recording of the concert will also drop on major streaming services on the same day.

