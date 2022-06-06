Louisville's Solid Power hits EV battery production milestone

Solid Power Inc.'s "next generation" cells to provide more power to electric vehicle batteries for longer life and car range. COURTESY OF SOLID POWER/CHET STRANGE

Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. reached a production milestone for its all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles with the completion of an automated pilot production line, according to a news release.

The company’s (NASDAQ: SLDP) new EV cell pilot line should be capable of producing about 300 “Silicon EV cells” per week when at full capacity.

The pilot line is “designed to produce large-format sulfide-based cells in a manner that mimics existing traditional lithium-ion production processes,” according to the release.

“Solid power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte,” according to the company.

Those next-generation cells will undergo internal testing, before eventually being sent to Solid Power’s partner car manufacturers Ford and BMW for automotive qualification testing, possibly by year’s end.

“Solid Power is encouraged by taking this next step on its automotive qualification roadmap,” CEO Doug Campbell said in the release. “The installation of this EV cell pilot line will allow us to produce EV-scale cells suitable for initiating the formal automotive qualification process. Over the coming quarters, we will work to bring the EV cell pilot line up to its full operational capability and look forward to delivering EV-scale all-solid-state cells to our partners later this year.”

It’s building a 75,000-square-foot production facility in Thornton to build and test those electrolyte cells. Campbell said at an economic development event last month that it should be open by September or October. It could house up to 200 employees once fully functional.

“We're slowly transitioning into a chemical manufacturing company,” Campbell said at the event. “It was a no-brainer for us to come to Adams County and I look forward to having my office here.”

The pilot production line, which is at the company’s Louisville headquarters, is “purpose-designed to mimic established lithium-ion manufacturing to reduce commercial risk,” according to the release.

A company spokesman said in an email that cells produced on the pilot production line may be used in prototype vehicles.

“However, mass production vehicle cells will be supplied by cell makers who purchase electrolyte material from Solid Power,” the spokesman wrote.

“With the EV cell pilot line now installed, our next big challenge is commencing production at scale and building cells that meet the requirements necessary for us to enter into automotive qualification later this year,” Chief Operating Officer Derek Johnson said in the release.