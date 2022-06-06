ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville's Solid Power hits EV battery production milestone

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Uq2t_0g2F1cM900
Solid Power Inc.'s "next generation" cells to provide more power to electric vehicle batteries for longer life and car range. COURTESY OF SOLID POWER/CHET STRANGE

Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. reached a production milestone for its all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles with the completion of an automated pilot production line, according to a news release.

The company’s (NASDAQ: SLDP) new EV cell pilot line should be capable of producing about 300 “Silicon EV cells” per week when at full capacity.

The pilot line is “designed to produce large-format sulfide-based cells in a manner that mimics existing traditional lithium-ion production processes,” according to the release.

“Solid power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte,” according to the company.

Those next-generation cells will undergo internal testing, before eventually being sent to Solid Power’s partner car manufacturers Ford and BMW for automotive qualification testing, possibly by year’s end.

“Solid Power is encouraged by taking this next step on its automotive qualification roadmap,” CEO Doug Campbell said in the release. “The installation of this EV cell pilot line will allow us to produce EV-scale cells suitable for initiating the formal automotive qualification process. Over the coming quarters, we will work to bring the EV cell pilot line up to its full operational capability and look forward to delivering EV-scale all-solid-state cells to our partners later this year.”

It’s building a 75,000-square-foot production facility in Thornton to build and test those electrolyte cells. Campbell said at an economic development event last month that it should be open by September or October. It could house up to 200 employees once fully functional.

“We're slowly transitioning into a chemical manufacturing company,” Campbell said at the event. “It was a no-brainer for us to come to Adams County and I look forward to having my office here.”

The pilot production line, which is at the company’s Louisville headquarters, is “purpose-designed to mimic established lithium-ion manufacturing to reduce commercial risk,” according to the release.

A company spokesman said in an email that cells produced on the pilot production line may be used in prototype vehicles.

“However, mass production vehicle cells will be supplied by cell makers who purchase electrolyte material from Solid Power,” the spokesman wrote.

“With the EV cell pilot line now installed, our next big challenge is commencing production at scale and building cells that meet the requirements necessary for us to enter into automotive qualification later this year,” Chief Operating Officer Derek Johnson said in the release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Two Denver law firms announce moves

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. On the move. Two longtime Denver-based law firms recently announced they’re moving to new office space.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis signs bills to fight catalytic converter theft in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Tuesday that aim to address the unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters across the state. Effective immediately, Senate Bill 9 requires auto part recyclers to consult with a national database to determine whether a catalytic converter has been stolen and allows more law enforcement resources and agencies, including the Commodity Metals Theft Task Force, to investigate the thefts.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cracking down on Colorado car theft

Colorado has the highest rate of auto theft in the nation. It’s No. 1 among the states — and it’s worse than just an embarrassing and dubious distinction. It’s also a potent reminder of the state’s skyrocketing crime rate overall, including for violent crimes, drug crimes and property crimes. Rampant motor vehicle thefts fuel those other crimes, as well, police will tell you; stolen vehicles often enough are used in the commission of other crimes. Now, a fed-up city councilman in the state’s No. 3...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Louisville, CO
Louisville, CO
Business
The Denver Gazette

Single vehicle rollover kills 1 in Commerce City

Officers with the Commerce City Police Department were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash approximately 12:36 a.m., Wednesday in the 7600 block of Quebec Parkway. Officers reported the involved vehicle was traveling northbound on Quebec Parkway when the driver lost control and rolled. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, where one of them was later pronounced deceased. The second occupant is in stable condition.
The Denver Gazette

"Terra" building opens at CSU Spur campus in Denver

Metro Denver area youth will get the chance to find out where their food comes from and connect with the state’s agriculture industry, with the Wednesday opening of Colorado State University’s second building on its Spur campus downtown. “Terra” is on the National Western Center Authority grounds, 4817...
The Denver Gazette

East 17th Ave. fully reopened with new safety improvements

East 17th Avenue is once again open for travel after being closed for just over a year for construction. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a news release a stretch of the road between York Street and Colorado Boulevard was closed to thru traffic to upsize the underground stormwater pipe system. This was part of a larger project looking to improve the city's stormwater management system on the east side of town.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Reserve a day to paddle at reservoir south of Denver

Paddle Days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver — welcome news among enthusiasts fine with a fee and some restrictions. In northeast Douglas County, the 1,170-acre Rueter-Hess Reservoir is set between sandstone bluffs and folding, oak valleys. It's a drinking-water source owned and tightly managed by Parker Water Sanitation District. By South Suburban Parks and Recreation's description, it's "a big open space, both quiet and safe to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe."
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Production Line#Chemical Manufacturing#Production Vehicle#Vehicles#Solid Power Inc#Sldp#Silicon Ev#Solid Power
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Taste of Puerto Rico, classic car show and more

Learn the history of LGBTQ+ in Colorado during the special Pride Month Rainbows & Revolutions exhibition open now at History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. Artifacts from the Gill Foundation LGBTQ+ Archives and a new, permanent collection of History Colorado spanning three generations. Rainbows & Revolutions is included in the cost of a general admission: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 65+, $10 for students with ID, $8 for children ages 5-15; children 4 and under are free. historycolorado.org.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver DA launches conviction review unit

To ensure fairness in its work and build public trust in the justice system, the Denver District Attorney’s Office has officially launched a conviction review unit. “If the wrong person is convicted, the only beneficiary of that situation is the true offender,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news conference Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Denver Gazette

Three cities in Boulder County enact gun violence prevention laws

Insisting on local control, three cities in Boulder County voted to adopt their own gun-control ordinances Tuesday night in response to 2021 legislation that gives local governments power to enact gun regulations stricter than state laws. Before the 2021 law, Colorado statutes preempted cities and counties from passing any regulation that prohibits the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm. Senate Bill 21-256 was among several bills introduced in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder. With the ordinances’ passage,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Crash closes eastbound Interstate 270

Eastbound Interstate 270 is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying asphalt rolled over on Tuesday morning. The highway is closed at the Vasquez Boulevard interchange and traffic is being diverted from the eastbound lanes to Vasquez Boulevard, according to the Commerce City Police Department. Police said no one was injured in...
The Denver Gazette

Broncos announce Walton, Penner families to purchase team

DENVER — The Broncos appear to have a new owner. The team announced Tuesday night that Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with Walmart board of directors and chairman Greg Penner — Walton's son-in-law — have reached an agreement with the Pat Bowlen Trust to purchase the team. According to 9News, Walton and Penner purchased the team for $4.65 billion, which is a U.S. sports-franchise record.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bill requiring HOAs to provide information on foreclosure rights passes first reading

Denver City Council approved on first reading a bill that would require homeowners associations to notify homeowners of their foreclosure rights. The bill stemmed from Council President Stacie Gilmore’s district, where at least 50 Green Valley Ranch homes were foreclosed on over unpaid HOA fines. Most homeowners were not given notice of citations and were unaware they were on their way to foreclosure, Gilmore previously said.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy